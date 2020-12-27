LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions has appointed alum Ken Albert, chief executive officer of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, as its board chairman.

A 1986 graduate of the college’s nursing program, Albert has been on the board since 2017. He will lead the eight-member board, which is charged with serving as stewards of the college.

In addition to his MCHP degree, Albert earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the University of Southern Maine, graduating magna cum laude, and a degree of juris doctor from the University of Maine School of Law with honors in health law. He has been the chief executive officer at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice since 2016.

