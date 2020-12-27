BETHEL – Katherine A. (Larsen) Bennett, 79, of Bethel, Maine, passed away on Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Baltimore City, Maryland, a daughter of Lewis George and Mildred (Cooper) Larsen. She graduated from The Maryland Institute with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. In 1965, she married Army Officer Donald G. Bennett.

Together they lead an extraordinary life traveling and living in many areas across the country and London, England. Upon Don’s military retirement they settled in Bethel, Maine, in 1978. Together, they actively supported the local community a variety of ways throughout the years. She worked as an elementary art teacher for SAD 44 school district in the 1980s.

Kathy’s real passion was for the visual arts; sculpting, modeling, drawing and abstract painting. She was very talented both artistically and creativity. Additionally, she really enjoyed entertaining, cooking, reading, gardening, swimming, birdwatching, spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Mildred Larsen.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband Ret. LTC Donald G. Bennett. Her daughter: Apryl Blais and husband Beau Blais. Her Grandchildren: Jeremy and Ashton Samala, step-grandchildren Jacob and Jayden Blais. Her sisters: Betty Sprecher and husband Dr. Jay Sprecher, Pamela Hook and husband Louis Hook along with two nephews and a niece.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 37 Vernon St Bethel, Maine. A private service will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.