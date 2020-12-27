Marc Madore of Turner participates Dec. 21 in the Lewiston-Auburn Homeless Memorial Vigil on Main Street in Lewiston. The vigil is held each year on the first day of winter to remember those that are homeless. The event is hosted by New Beginnings, Lewiston/Auburn Alliance for Services to the Homeless and the L-A Multifaith Group. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Heather Letourneau makes 100 burritos Tuesday at She Doesn’t Like Guthries in Lewiston. An anonymous donor gave Letourneau $500 to make lunch for those in need at the Trinity Jubilee Center soup kitchen. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Lillian Gilbert, 19 months, of Lewiston looks back at Santa Claus on Tuesday at the Auburn Mall. Because of COVID-19 precautions, children have not been able to sit on Santa’s lap or whisper their wish lists into his ear. Instead, children sit in a sled while talking with Santa from a distance. “It has been nice that we have been able to keep the tradition alive,” Amber Johnson said between photo sessions with Santa. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Gilman Dube, 77, of Auburn exercises Friday during Flex Senior Fitness with Linn at the Auburn Mall. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Beth Harmon feeds a group of kittens on Christmas Eve at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston. The shelter relies heavily on donations. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A group of running Santas cross the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge spanning Lewiston and Auburn on Christmas morning in the rain. The Continental Mill is in the background. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Linda Scott and her 3-year-old grandson Benedict ring bells on Scott’s porch in Auburn on Christmas eve as part of a Worldwide Christmas Eve Jingle, in which participants were encouraged to ring bells outside of their home at 6 p.m. local time. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Maxi Kolb, an exchange student from Germany, takes a selfie photo of a group of Santas and elves getting ready for their annual Christmas morning run on Main Street in Auburn. The group gets together every Christmas morning and runs a loop through Lewiston Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Week In Photos
