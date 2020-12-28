Androscoggin County

• Brittany Wallace, 27, of Auburn, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 10:41 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

• Casey Braley, 28, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:41 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

Auburn

• Dante Harris, 25, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint, 9 p.m. Saturday at 9 Northern Heights.

• Chelsey Edmonds, 22, transient, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:46 p.m. Saturday at 32 Hampshire St.

• Benjamin Pomeroy, 22, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for fishing in closed waters, 4:50 a.m. Sunday at 95 Hampshire St.

Lewiston

• Michael Perry, 40, transient, on three counts of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order, 9:21 p.m. Saturday at 167 Pine St.

• Kyle Farmer, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of protection order, 3 p.m. Sunday at 8 River St.

