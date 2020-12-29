Maine reported 590 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven additional deaths, as the state’s health care system rolls out vaccines that are in more limited supply than anticipated.

Since the pandemic began, 22,909 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 333 have died. On Monday, Maine reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, and three new deaths.

The country is still in the early stages of immunization for COVID-19, with vaccines being approved by federal regulators in mid-December for emergency use, and now ramping up the massive logistical undertaking of a nationwide vaccination program.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said during a media briefing on Monday that the shortfalls in expected shipments by the federal government is causing logistical problems in getting the vaccine into people’s arms. First to receive the vaccine are front-line health care workers, paramedics and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

The state was shorted by 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week and 350 fewer doses of vaccines this week.

“Unfortunately, being shorted in that fashion has system-wide implications,” Shah said on Monday, explaining that planning for distribution has to be altered on the fly when there’s substantial shortages.

By the end of this week, Maine is expected to have received about 26,300 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Shah said federal officials explained in a conference call with state health officials that the cause of the shortages was because there was a discrepancy in when doses were produced by Pfizer versus when they were ready for shipment.

President Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill this week that includes $8 billion for vaccine distribution, to help states manage the vaccine program’s rollout.

