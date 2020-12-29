Dec. 29, 2012: Three couples get married and a fourth obtains a marriage license early on a Saturday morning at Bangor City Hall, amid a crowd of about 50 well-wishers.
Normally city offices aren’t open Saturdays, but this is an exception. Special business hours were scheduled because this is the first day on which marriages of same sex partners are legal in Maine, the result of the outcome of a Nov. 6 referendum.
In Portland, Steven Bridges and Michael Snell, both city residents, take part in Maine’s first marriage of a gay couple when they exchange vows at 12:25 a.m. Other couples get married or obtain licenses to do so in Brewer, Brunswick, Orono and South Portland.
On Election Day, Maine, Maryland and Washington became the first three U.S. states to authorize gay marriage in statewide referendums.
Maine had appeared poised to become the first state to legalize gay marriage by legislative action in 2009 when the Legislature passed and Gov. John E. Baldacci signed such a bill, but voters overturned that law in “people’s veto” referendum that year.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Horoscope
VIRGO: Don’t let anyone meddle in your personal life
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, December 29, 2020
-
Dear Abby
Discussing sex life with ex is the final straw for wife
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 29
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joan Campbell