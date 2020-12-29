The Christmas Day rainstorm took away skiing, snowshoeing options.
Prescott Field in Farmington is nearly bare Tuesday after the past weekend’s warmth and rain melted the snow on trails used for skiing and snowshoeing along the Sandy River. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal
A thin sheet of ice covers the recreational trail Tuesday along the Sandy River in Farmington. It’s the result of the past weekend’s storm that dumped more than 2 inches of rain and melted the snow. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal
The Nordic ski trails are barren of snow Tuesday after a Christmas Day rainstorm that had temperatures reach the 50s. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal
