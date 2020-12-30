FRYEBURG — A barn attached to a farmhouse was destroyed by fire Wednesday at 1178 West Fryeburg Road.

The homeowner reported the fire at 11:53 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and were heading toward the farmhouse, Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne said.

All the animals had been removed from the barn when firefighters arrived, Dufresne said.

The barn is a complete loss, but crews saved the home, which had some smoke and water damage.

With electricity cut off to the home, the residents are temporarily displaced.

Dufresne credited the work by his department and the surrounding fire departments that provided mutual aid — Saco Valley, Lovell, Brownfield, Denmark, Sweden, Bridgton, East Conway, New Hampshire, and Center Conway, New Hampshire — to battle the two-alarm blaze and to get it quickly under control.

There were no reports of injuries or loss of life by any of the animals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

