OTISFIELD — A local man remained in critical condition at a Lewiston hospital Wednesday night with injuries from an ATV accident, according to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

David Cuomo, 55, of Pond View Drive suffered serious injuries when he crashed his 2011 Polaris ATV on West Shore Road early Tuesday morning, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the department.

Cuomo left his home about 11:45 p.m. Monday, turned onto Ridgewood Drive and then West Shore Road where he lost control of the machine shortly after midnight Tuesday, Latti said.

Cuomo was not wearing a helmet and reportedly was pinned under the machine.

A nearby resident heard the ATV and the crash and called 911.

Cuomo was taken to the Spurrs Corner Fire Station on Route 121 where LifeFlight flew him to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Otisfield Fire Department, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service Cpl. Tony Gray and PACE ambulance all responded to the scene.

