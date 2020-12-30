Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King offered the following goodbye to 2020 when asked Wednesday for his thoughts on the year:

“2020 was a year unlike any in our lifetimes.

“Our state and nation dealt with unprecedented challenges – the coronavirus pandemic, ensuing economic fallout, and a prolonged, heavily divisive campaign season each took a significant toll on all of us.

“To make matters worse: In order to protect each other, we had to face these challenges in isolation.

“But as we end this challenging year of heartbreak and loss, I’m hopeful for the future. Vaccines are being distributed across our state – starting with our health care heroes, who have sacrificed so much throughout this unprecedented catastrophe and deserve our eternal gratitude.

“If there can be a silver lining from these challenges of 2020, maybe it will be this: I hope that, in the not-so distant future, we will be able to come together physically and we will be reminded of our love for each other.

“We have differences, without a doubt – but our differences pale in comparison to the values we share.

“We are one state and one community – and there is nothing we cannot or will not do for each other.”

