FARMINGTON — The Bonney Woods Corp. has a new website: powderhousehill.org. Information about the 190-acre, multi-use trail network, that includes Bonney Woods, Clifford Woods, Flint Woods, Horn Woods, Village Woods, and Willow Springs, can be found there.

Those interested can also share thoughts and questions about the trail system at facebook.com/BonneyWoods.

With trail heads just 0.5 miles from Farmington’s downtown, the woods have seen a spike in use during the past 10 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members need help by volunteers and donations as the corporation makes improvements to the parking areas, including the recent expansion of one on Anson Street, managing the miles of easy to difficult trails, creating more signage to help new users navigate the trails, improving the free map, available at the Anson Street trail head, and other conservation projects.

Many Farmington and Franklin County residents are not aware that the trail system is not funded by the town of Farmington or any other government agency. Instead, the organization relies on people who want to support the mission to welcome users from dawn to dusk year-round, for hiking, mountain biking, trail running, dog walking, snowshoeing, skiing and other self-propelled adventures.

Volunteers have made it easier to help preserve the area. Visit the new website and safe donation portal for the 501c3 organization. The receipt can be used as a tax donation.

