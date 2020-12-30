ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new virtual cultural exchange club for youth ages 12 to 18, with a meeting to be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Additional meetings will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and 27; and 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2 and 16.

The 4-H Virtual Passport Around the World is a UMaine Extension 4-H special interest club designed to introduce young people from different cultural backgrounds to their peers around the world through brief presentations, hands-on activities and discussions.

Countries included in the exchange are Georgia, Poland, Kosovo, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Indonesia. An Extension 4-H volunteer who also is a volunteer with Greenheart Exchange, a nonprofit international educational exchange organization, will lead the club.

The club is free and some materials are required from participants for each session. Register or find more information on the program webpage, extension.umaine.edu/4h/4-h-passport-around-the-world-spin-club. To request a reasonable accommodation or discuss financial assistance for required materials, contact Sara Conant, 207-781-6099 or [email protected]

