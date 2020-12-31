RANGELEY — A local woman was seriously injured Thursday morning when her car was struck by a pickup truck, resulting in one of the worst cases of entrapment the fire chief said he’s ever seen.

Investigators said Janet House, 69, of Rangeley, was headed south on Main Street when her car was struck from the side by a Ford F-250 driven by Conner Christian, 18, of Rangeley, who had been traveling in the opposite direction.



Police said it appeared black ice and snow caused Christian to spin out of control about 9:15 a.m. at Main Street and Overlook Drive. He was later cited for driving with a suspended license, according to Rangeley police Chief Russell French.

When police, fire and rescue crews arrived, they found House trapped in the wreckage of her Dodge Journey SUV, which was folded in around her.

“I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I cannot recall seeing one like this,” Rangeley Fire Chief and EMA Director Michael A. Bacon said. “The impact was so so severe that the driver side door actually almost fused with the truck bumper.”

Fire crews were able to extricate House, who was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Rescuers initially called for LifeFlight helicopter, but the crew was unable to fly due to the weather.

House’s condition was not available later Thursday. Police described her injuries as serious.

Christian, driving a truck with a lift kit that raises the body farther from the frame, was not hurt in the crash.

Police and fire crews remained at the scene for two hours, cleaning up and investigating the cause of the crash.

