FARMINGTON — Selectmen have approved a public works mutual aid agreement with Wilton that would provide personnel should a department be shorthanded because of COVID-19.

Town Manager Richard Davis thanked Public Works Director Philip Hutchins for looking into it.

“The agreement was drafted with COVID-19 in mind, but it’s not mentioned,” he said. “It’s for any emergency.”

Departments are really short-handed because, Davis said, and it’s scary to think the whole crew could be in quarantine with the virus after someone had been exposed.

The agreement is similar to those fire departments have, and it has been reviewed by the town’s attorney, he said.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Matthew Smith said the agreement is a formality for mutual cooperation that’s already taking place.

“It’s a good thing for both towns,” he said.

In another issue, selectmen approved a K-9 reserve account.

In October, the Police Department received a $1,000 Walmart grant. The money can be used for the special food the dog requires, which can be purchased at Walmart.

Interim Police Chief Shane Cote said there was no place to put donations should anyone want to give to the K-9 program, which was discussed as a way to finance the program when it was approved.

Vet bills and other emergencies could be paid from the reserve account, he said.

There is a potential for asset forfeiture from a recent case where the dog located some narcotics, Cote said.

Because there is no money budgeted for the K-9, money is being taken from other lines when needed, Cote said. When the current K-9 vehicle is replaced, the cage used now may not fit, he noted.

Officer Boyd had been paying for dog food and training costs, Cote said.

Selectman Joshua Bell said there should be a line item in the Police Department’s budget to know what the actual costs are.

In another police matter, the board accepted $3,300 from the COVID-19 grant for the department to purchase additional supplies or cover overtime if there are more outbreaks.

In other business, the board also:

• Set a special board meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 5 to review 2021 departmental budget requests.

• Approved a lunch wagon license for White Fox at 800 Fairbanks Road, owned and operated by Nikolaos Regas.

• Approved $50,886 as Farmington’s share of the 2021 Central Maine Media Alliance/Mt. Blue TV budget.

• Transferred $3,500 from Parks and Recreation and $4,000 from 2020 Parks and Recreation and property improvement line item to the Hippach Field projects reserve account for field house roof replacement.

• Approved spending up to $2,400 from Parks and Recreation equipment reserve account for a new snowblower to use at the skating rink and community center.

