AUBURN – It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Foster Kern announces her death on Dec. 21, 2020 at the age of 101. Born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Sept. 23, 1919, she was a daughter of Ethyl (Angell) and Donald Foster.

She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1937. She attended Bates College, graduating in 1942 with a B.A. in English. While at Bates, she wrote for the Bates Student. Other college activities included the Pan-Hellenic Club and goal tender for the Bates women’s field hockey team. She was also one of the founding members of the modern dance club.

After graduating from Bates, Dorothy worked as a reporter for the Lewiston Sun Journal, primarily writing for the society pages. She met her husband, John Kern Jr. of Lewiston, who was also employed with the paper. They were married in 1943 in Virginia Beach, before he was shipped overseas for the remainder of the war.

By the late1950s, while she and her husband were raising their five children. Dorothy worked at Edward Little High School. She was asked to become the librarian, so she took summer classes at Colby College for two years to earn her MA in Library Science. She was the ELHS librarian from 1960-1980.

Dorothy was a member of the Wednesday Morning Club, Auburn Art Club, Maine Retired Teachers Association, a member of the Auburn Public Library, and was a member of the YoMos Club, which was formed in 1947 with a group of friends, all young mothers, lasting for over 70 years.

Through her 100th year, Dorothy kept in touch with her family, who live in New England and across the country, and looked forward to entertaining them when they visited. She enjoyed taking care of her house, gardening, reading, playing the piano, writing, and attending High Street Congregational Church.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters. Allison Rosenblatt and husband Jeffrey of Albany Township, Nancy Haley and husband Mark of Belmont, Mass. and Barbara Kern of York;. Dorothy is also survived by eight grandchildren;12 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law; and a nephew and many nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband John; her son Peter, her daughter Amy; her brothers Norman and Albert Foster and her sister Dawn Foster Ralph. She was also recently predeceased by her friend of 90 years, Dorothy Buchanan of Auburn.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A memorial service will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn at a later date. The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Schooner Estates, and First Light Home Care of Southern Maine for helping Dorothy live into her final years with purpose and enjoyment.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

Donations may be made to:

High Street Food Pantry

c/0 High Street

Congregational Church

106 Pleasant St.

Auburn, ME