AUBURN – Beatrice Nancy Picard Hebert, 68, of Auburn, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, from complications related to early onset dementia. She died peacefully at Montello Manor where she had been a resident for the past several years.

Born in Lewiston on Feb. 26, 1952, the daughter of Joseph and Gertrude Jutras Picard. Betty attended parochial school at St. Louis in Auburn and later in the Auburn public school system. Betty was proud of her accomplishments in life, including obtaining her cosmetology license in Texas and Maine. She was also a certified nurses aide and a travelling caregiver for Arcadia Health Services.

She was a gifted karaoke singer and finished first in several competitions. She would happily sing a full rendition of a Patsy Cline song for you if you wanted to hear it. Betty also enjoyed bingo, roller skating, and trips to Old Orchard Beach for pier fries and pizza slices. Betty was very well travelled due to her husband being in the military, and lived in Key West, Fla., San Antonio, Texas, and Omaha, Neb. She eventually returned to Maine to live with her mother after her father’s passing.

Left to cherish her in memory are her children, son Anthony Hebert, daughter Angela Hebert; a grandson, Tyler Hebert; three brothers, Michael Picard and wife Patricia, Roger Picard and wife Linda, and John Picard and his life partner, Rachel Potvin.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Peter Picard.

The Picard family would like to thank all the staff and administrators at Montello Manor for their efforts to make Betty’s time at their facility a wonderful home for her, and we appreciate all that you do for the residents. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at the family plot at Gracelawn Memorial Park in the spring, date to be announced. Condolences may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, a heartfelt prayer for her soul is requested.