Lewiston-Auburn housing market still raging The real estate market in Androscoggin County is heading into 2021 on a high note.

Former millworker seeking work, but also enjoying the downtime Raymond Parlin, 59, lost his job in October after 33 years at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

First-year Poland nurse quarantines from family as she cares for COVID-19 patients Ashley Jardine, a 2020 CMCC graduate, feels overwhelmed by the pandemic and misses her family and friends, but is grateful she is healthy and her father is improving after his three-week fight against the virus last spring.

Growing, planting and planning in 2020 for Little Ridge FarmDrop The new virtual farmers' market in Lisbon added vendors and customers after it launched in April. Keena Tracy hopes a new marketing grant will expand on that momentum in 2021.