FARMINGTON — Raymond Parlin is getting more work done around the house after he lost his job on Oct. 28 after 33 years at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

The 59-year-old said Dec. 15 that he has signed up for unemployment and put his name in for jobs at several businesses. He hasn’t heard back from one business because they are still going through the interview process.

Parlin was one of 177 workers laid off after a wood pulp digester ruptured at Pixelle Speciality Solutions’ mill April 15. The company announced Dec. 9 that it would permanently idle one machine associated with the pulp process and it would not rebuild its wood pulp mill. It will continue on with two paper machines to make specialty paper products.

“I think it is going to be hard for me to get a job because of my age,” Parlin said.

He has a hobby of making products on a 3D printer. He is working on creating new lines of items. Those include toys, cellphone holders, specialized Pokemon balls and tooth fairy boxes. He recently made a six-piece, 3D puzzle, which is not simple to put together, he said.

He had been a rewinder at the mill since 2004, cutting larger rolls of paper into smaller rolls. He also operated heavy equipment there, did production, scheduling and distribution.

“My dogs, two little pugs, are happy I am home,” Parlin said.

“I’ve actually had more of a life instead of working shift work,” he said. When he worked at the mill, house projects had to wait until he was off.

He plans to see what retraining programs will be available. Pixelle set up a $1 million fund to support job retraining for those laid off as a result of the pulp digester rupture. A human resource representative told him she would send out information once it is available.

“I am exploring my options,” he said. “I am not sure what I want to do yet. This is the first time in 39 years that I have been on unemployment … and the first time I have never had health insurance.”

He is also exploring health insurance options and has made plans to talk to someone about what is available.

“It is just taking it one day at a time, seeing what is out there and talking to people,” he said. “I am really enjoying time. I have time that I can actually think. I have more time to do things around the house and get them done. Everybody has an opportunity to advance themselves if they take the time to do it. I want to get back to work, but I am also enjoying my time.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: