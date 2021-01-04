RUMFORD — The first baby born in 2021 at Rumford Hospital wasn’t expected to arrive in the New Year.

Gracie Ann Williamson, the daughter of Jessie and Buddy Williamson of Greenwood, was due Christmas Eve, but arrived nine days later at 1:38 a.m. Saturday. She weighed 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

“She really did not want to be born in 2020,” Buddy said. “We were hoping she was going to be born on the 1st.”

Jessie, who works as a nurse at Bridgton Hospital, said her daughter is “very alert and makes great eye contact.

Both parents agreed the extra wait was worth it.

“She’s so small. She’s a little sweetheart,” Buddy added.

