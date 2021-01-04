DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston-Auburn Optimist Club now has two scholarship opportunities available to local residents. The essay contest offers a $2,500 scholarship based on the topic “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism.”

The oratorical contest also offers a $2,500 scholarship based on the presentation “Healing the World with Optimism.” All applicants must have been younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020.

For information and to obtain copies of the rules, regulations and application forms, contact any Optimist Club member or call 207-783 5269.—George, Auburn

ANSWER: Wow, do we ever need this right now. Applications and essays are due Feb. 12, according to the group’s Facebook page. You can also find more information at https://www.facebook.com/Lewiston-Auburn-Optimist-Club-132816570100902/.

The club’s mission is “to develop Optimism as a philosophy of life utilizing the tenets of the Optimist creed; to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs; to inspire respect for law; to promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I know you like to receive follow-ups on your recommendations, so I am ending the year by thanking you for suggesting “Caning by Pam”. We contacted her at 207-740-5495 and she offered to pick up our five chairs that needed to be recaned, an option she provides, but we took them over ourselves.

Pam’s business card states that she has “quality service”. Well, that is an understatement. We have never seen such beautiful work. She even cleaned and oiled the old wood on the chairs that had been stored in our barn. She is also a very pleasant, helpful person, even surprising us with a Christmas card to thank us for our business. We highly recommend Pam and now have a beautiful set of dining room chairs again.—Martina, Jay

ANSWER: I am beyond thrilled to hear this, Martina. And, yes, you are right about me wanting to hear how all these “stories” turn out. I am only the conduit for all of you wonderful people in Sun Spots Land. Let’s keep the information pipeline flowing as we begin this shiny new year.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Who can use bags of unneeded yarn? There are complete as well as partial skeins. I know that when people family have to give up their family homes. It is difficult to know what to do with items like these, along with crocheting hooks, knitting needles and related supplies.—No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Check in with thrift stores in your area including Goodwill to see if they are taking these types of supplies right now. One that comes to mind: Share Center (207-333-6671) at Martel School, 880 Lisbon St., Auburn. The nonprofit collects materials for reuse by educational programs.

Others: Kaydenz Closet (207-577-7942) at 550 Lisbon St., Lewiston; An Angel’s Wing Inc. (207-241-0624) at 1567 Lisbon St., Lewiston; and Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store (207-312-5092) at 245 Center St., Suite 2, Auburn.

I am sure there are many more. If you know of a nonprofit in Sun Spots Land that is accepting donations right now, please let me know. It seems that readers have extra time to clean out their closets, attics, basements and garages these days, and yours truly is joining this worthwhile movement.

