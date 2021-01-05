LEWISTON — A study assessing the current state of the Lewiston police station on Park Street and the department’s future needs recommends building a station on a separate parcel.

It also lays out options to either renovate and expand at its current location, or build a new station there.

However, the “needs assessment” study, approved by the council last year, is only a preliminary step. No timeline has been set for addressing the aging police station and the project is not included in the city’s capital improvement plan.

The study, conducted by Artifex Architects and Engineers, identified several major issues with the building that range from outdated systems, poor ventilation and inadequate space to a lack of appropriate accommodations for female officers.

Cost estimates provided in the report range from roughly $33.3 million for a new facility at an alternative site, to $38.1 million to renovate the existing station.

The police station at 171 Park St. was built in 1986, and according to the report, is an example of a facility that has “exceeded the lifespan of many building components and as a police facility.”

The report states that a police station is considered a “Risk Category IV” structure, designated for essential facilities. At the time of construction, the standard did not exist, but in its current state, “the building does not satisfy the minimal requirements for structural resiliency associated with public safety facilities.”

The report says that the building can continue to be used as a police station, but if any major improvements to the mechanical or plumbing systems are required and undertaken, the entire building would need to meet the current code requirements. The building could not meet those standards without major reconstruction, it states.

Robert Manns, the architect from Artifex, briefed councilors Tuesday on the 61-page report. He said the organization conducted staff interviews, site investigations and evaluated a space needs analysis from the Police Department before making final recommendations.

He told officials that renovating and expanding at the current site would be the most costly, at $38.1 million, due to an extended construction timeline and the needs associated with bringing the building up to current standards.

Ellen Angel, an architect with Artifex, said multiple aspects of the building would also be difficult to remodel.

She said the building does not have adequate security, has storage issues, and the fitness area is under-ventilated and inefficient.

According to the report, the “space needs analysis” from the department requires 43,000 square feet. The station has 22,800, with offsite offices bringing the total to just under 33,000.

The proposed alternative site for a new facility is a city parcel on Park Street next to the Oak Street municipal parking garage. Manns said he worked with city administration to identify the site as a “test fit” for the basis of the study.

Any project to update the station would add covered parking for police vehicles, and would be designed to be more accessible to the community. Manns said the building could be designed to “play a more tangible role in community policing and building relationships.”

A full replacement of the station is estimated to cost $34.2 million, but would also require a 36-month construction timeline due to the need to continue police operations.

Construction at an alternate site would have an 18-month timeline.

Manns said projects like these are known as “generational taxpayer investments,” meaning they should have lifespans of between 30-50 years. Renovating the station would add about 25-30 years to its lifespan, he said. Building new would add 50.

The city is also in the middle of replacing its fire substations as well as expanding its high school.

Officials said Tuesday that the project could still be “years away” but that they recognize the current conditions at the police station.

“It’s something that’s needed in the near term,” Councilor Lee Clement said. “Chief, we won’t forget you.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: