AUBURN — A Livermore man was hospitalized Monday after a three-vehicle crash on Turner Road, police said.

Robert Phair Jr., 64, was listed in serious condition at a local hospital after fire and rescue crews used a hydraulic cutting tool to free him from the wreckage of the pickup truck he was driving.

The 2005 Ford truck collided with a 2021 Volvo tractor trailer truck driven by Ronald Smidt, 78, of Kansas, who was making a left turn from Blanchard Road onto Turner Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to a media statement released Tuesday by Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle.

The impact spun the pickup truck around where it collided with a 2013 Subaru outback driven by Melissa McEntee, 42, of Turner. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, Cougle wrote.

Phair’s brother, Roger, 54, also of Livermore, was a passenger in the pickup truck.

He and Smidt were not injured in the crash, according to Cougle.

The crash remains under investigation. The Auburn Police Department is being assisted by the Lewiston Police Department with the crash reconstruction as well as the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit, Cougle wrote.

