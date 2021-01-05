Ashton Morrissette, 15, of Auburn pulls a pickerel through a hole in the ice Tuesday while fishing at The Basin in Auburn. The sophomore at Edward Little High School finished his remote learning lessons earlier in the day, after which his grandmother brought him to enjoy some ice fishing. Morrissette says he, his brother and his friends have been on the ice about five times over the past week, catching about 20 perch, bass and pickerel. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ashton Morrissette, 15, of Auburn works a jig Tuesday near the bottom of The Basin while ice fishing in Auburn. The sophomore at Edward Little High School finished his remote learning lessons earlier in the day, after which his grandmother brought him to enjoy some ice fishing. Morrissette says he, his brother and his friends have been on the ice about five times over the past week, catching about 20 perch, bass and pickerel. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo