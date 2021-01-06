Members of Maine’s congressional delegation called Wednesday’s mob violence at the U.S. Capitol shameful and dangerous, with one representative accusing President Trump of “inciting a riot.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said it was “hard to imagine that we are in the United States” hours after pro-Trump rioters broke through security and stormed into the Capitol on Wednesday. Pingree was not on the House floor at the time because of pandemic-related capacity limits but described a frightening, chaotic scene as buildings were locked down and then evacuated by Capitol police.

“This doesn’t happen,” Pingree said in a phone interview. “It’s America. We are a peaceful country. I can’t even imagine what this looks likes outside of the country.”

Pingree also laid blame for the rioting and mob chaos squarely at Trump’s feet.

“I listened to the president’s remarks this morning at the rally and he very clearly said, ‘I am not accepting this, I want you to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue'” to the Capitol building, Pingree said in reference to Trump’s remarks to supporters gathered outside the White House. “This is the president of the United States not accepting the peaceful of transfer of power and inciting a riot.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins also condemned the mob violence which left at least one person dead.

“The lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill today was a dangerous, shameful, and outrageous attack on our democracy,” Collins said in a statement. “But this attack will not deter Congress from performing our constitutional duty. We will affirm the certified results of the presidential election.”

A spokesman for Rep. Jared Golden, D-District 2, said he and the congressman’s staff were were safe. Representatives for U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, did not immediately respond to Press Herald requests, but Fox Bangor/ABC 7 reported that a spokesperson said King was in a “locked, quiet location on Capitol Hill.”

Pingree, who is a vocal supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, was unsure how Congress might respond to Trump, noting that a proposed resolution of censure over the president’s attempt last week to pressure Georgia state officials to “find” votes for him seemed mild by comparison.

“More than everything else, we need to get to January 20,” Pingree said.

Reaction to the unprecedented events in Washington began to flow in from other political figures or parties in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, condemned the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol.

“Our country has conducted a free and a fair election in which the American people have spoken, and now the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of our democracy – must proceed,” Mills said in a statement. “I do not believe what we are seeing today is sanctioned by most Americans; nor do I believe it represents the true character of the American people. But it is a clear and troubling reflection of our fractured nation.”

“The violence must end, and all leaders, of every political stripe, including the President, must forcefully denounce these actions and defend our democracy,” Mills said. “All Americans, regardless of politics, must work to restore the honor, decency, and integrity that is truly reflective of the character of our people and our country.”

The Maine Republican Party, also called the rioting “unacceptable.”

“We believe in peaceful protest,” the Maine Republican Party said in a tweet. “The activity seen at the United States Capitol today is completely unacceptable and an affront to our Republican values. Republicans believe in law and order, our constitution, and our country, not rioting and violence.”

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin said: “It’s wrong for any American to engage in violence or property destruction, no matter the reason. What’s going on at the Capitol complex is wrong and must stop IMMEDIATELY. Violence is not constitutionally protected speech.”

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation planned to vote against efforts by some Republicans to contest the Electoral College results from some states.

“American democracy is unique in world history, which is typically defined by dictators and despots,” King said in a Twitter post before Wednesday’s tumultuous events. “Today, I will do my part to protect our nation’s experiment in self-government by voting to certify the election results.”

This story will be updated.

