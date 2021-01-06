LEWISTON — Six people have been arrested as police investigate a rash of vehicle burglaries in recent weeks in neighborhoods around Webster Street.

Police said Wednesday that in the early morning hours Saturday officers began pursuing three juveniles seen entering dozens of vehicles in the area of Highland Avenue and Farwell Street. The three were eventually caught and arrested, although their names were not released due to their juvenile status.

Overnight on Tuesday, police received more reports of cars being burglarized in the area of Ashmount, Grovemount and Scribner Boulevard. That resulted in the arrest of three adults. They are:

• Brittany Smith, 32, of Fryeburg, charged with receiving stolen property.

• Jeremiah Munsey, 26, of Lisbon, charged with two counts of theft, vehicle burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and violating conditions of release.

• Daniel D. Chute, 30, listed as transient, charged with theft, vehicle burglary and violating conditions of release.

The suspects were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. According to court records, Munsey has an extensive criminal history in the area, including convictions for burglaries and thefts dating back to 2012.

In announcing the arrests Wednesday, police also advised people to avoid keeping valuables inside their vehicles, or to keep those items out of sight if they have to be left behind. They also suggested that doors be locked at all times.

