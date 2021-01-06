Jim Carmichael of Poland rides his fat bike Wednesday along the East Ridge Trail at Range Pond State Park in Poland. The math teacher at Auburn Middle School rides throughout the winter, often on his way home from work. “To hunker down indoors for four months does not make any sense to me,” he said. “Rather than fight it, I embrace it. Fat biking is a sport that allows me to do that.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
poland maine
