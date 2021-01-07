As the world was welcoming the 21st century, Dixfield Congregational Church members were welcoming their new pastor, the Rev. John Gensel. Twenty years later, they are wishing him farewell as he begins his journey into retirement.

DIXFIELD — As the world was welcoming the 21st century, Dixfield Congregational Church members were welcoming their new pastor, the Rev. John Gensel. Twenty years later, and after 900-plus sermons, as well as numerous weddings, funerals and counseling sessions, they are wishing him farewell as he begins his journey into retirement.

A drive-thru farewell will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the King Hiram Lodge parking lot on Rte. 2 in Mexico. The storm date will be Saturday, Jan. 16. Cards and gifts will be welcome.

Under Gensel’s leadership the church has experienced many physical changes, including a parking lot for the handicapped behind the church. The interior saw a new organ, sound system, flooring, paint, bathrooms, office, heating systems and other cosmetic improvements. Attendance grew from the usual 10-20 to 50-60 in pre-virus days.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles