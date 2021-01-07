LEWISTON — Superintendent Jake Langlais told parents in an email Thursday that Lewiston Public Schools would remain in remote learning until Jan. 21, after continuing to track COVID-19 cases in the school system.
The decision follows an announcement from Langlais on Jan. 4 that students would be learning remotely through this Friday, Jan. 8.
“It was a difficult decision last week,” Langlais wrote in his email to parents. “It seems twice as difficult this week.”
Students will continue remote learning through next week. Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a scheduled holiday, Jan. 19 is a Teacher Workshop Day, and Jan. 20 is already a scheduled remote day.
