Gov. Janet Mills on Friday unveiled an $8.4 billion, two-year budget that doesn’t raise tax rates and adds to the state’s “rainy day” fund, despite a revenue shortfall from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when Maine people are hurting, when small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, when the ranks of the unemployed have swelled, and when we are fighting a deadly virus all around us, we are proposing a balanced budget that tightens out belt, that protects support for children’s education, that saves, and that reinforces public health, child welfare and public safety measures of great concern to Maine families,” Mills said in a news release. ” We are focused on keeping Maine people healthy, saving lives, educating our kids and getting people back to work.”

The budget would add $61 million to the rainy day fund which, if approved, would make the fund a record $320 million.

The budget is relatively flat, but includes rate increases for Medicaid, devoting $45 million for nursing facilities, services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, among other rate increases. It also includes $7.5 million for mental health and substance use disorder services and $5 million to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 testing, vaccines and people who need to stay in quarantine and isolation.

The education budget would include $45 million to “make progress” toward a minimum teacher salary of $40,000 and funds to help school districts manage services during the pandemic.

The current two-year, $8 billion Maine budget is set to expire on June 30. Kristen Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said state government finances were in the black going into the COVID-19 pandemic last month, as a number of measures and federal help “kept our ship steady amid the stormy seas of the pandemic.”

The revenue losses were not as severe as expected, and early financial support from Congress for state government and individuals softened the impact of the virus on state government finances, Figueroa said. A curtailment order by Mills – which included a hiring freeze for non-essential workers and having most government employees work from home – led to a $222 million savings.

The federal government sent Maine $7.6 billion in relief funds, of which $4.6 billion went to relief for businesses or enhanced unemployment benefits.

“We will be able to cover the COVID-19 related revenue shortfall for this fiscal year and cover the projected revenue shortfall for the upcoming biennium while maintaining critical services and access to those critical services that Mainers need now more than ever,” she said.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: