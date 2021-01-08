100 Years Ago: 1921

An Auburn milkman said Friday that he could see no indication that milk in this community would be any cheaper before spring, and he had formed this opinion after discussing the question with other dealers. Nothing concerning the milk business he said, “Is any cheaper except the price of grain. Delivery costs as much and it has for some time past, and bottles which were formerly bought for four dollars a gross now cost ten and a half cents apiece. And the price of milk certainly would come down if patrons would put out their milk bottles. Sometimes when we leave two bottles in one place we get one back, and perhaps not any. “More than that, it is difficult to get bottles from the factory. Each dealer has just about enough bottles to supply his trade and his customers.”

50 Years Ago: 1971

Richard Michelsen, a math teacher at Edward Little High School and a race track announcer, will speak before the membership of the Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club at the Roundhouse Motor Inn Wednesday noon, his topic will be “Racing in Maine.”

25 Years Ago: 1996

U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe, R-Maine, will be the principal speaker Saturday afternoon when Bath Iron Works launches its 11th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the Hopper. The ship is named for Rear Adm. Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician and pioneer in data processing who served 43 years in the Navy. She died New years Day of 1992 at the age of 85. Hopper’s sister, Mary Murray Westcote of Glen Ridge, N.J., will christen the ship.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

