I mean, how was I to know that if I gave him the gasoline, empty bottles, rags and matches that he asked for, that he would burn down my house and not just my neighbors?
I mean, how would I have known? I couldn’t have, could I?
Scott Roberts, Livermore Falls
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Michael Raskin
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rita T. Caron
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nicholas R. DiConzo
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Beatrice Asken
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rose Diane Taglienti