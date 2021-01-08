Friday, January 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ohio at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Wright State
ESPNU — North Texas at Texas (San Antonio)
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan State
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at Davidson
FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon vs. Stanford, Santa Cruz, Calif.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Louisiana State
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Alabama
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Minnesota (Duluth)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Ulster at Leinster
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles