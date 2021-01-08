Friday, January 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ohio at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Wright State
ESPNU — North Texas at Texas (San Antonio)
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan State
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at Davidson
FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon vs. Stanford, Santa Cruz, Calif.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Southern California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Louisiana State
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Alabama
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Cloud State at Minnesota (Duluth)
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
9 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Golden State
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Pro14: Ulster at Leinster
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
