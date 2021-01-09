Livermore rabies clinic canceled

LIVERMORE — The rabies clinic scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Livermore Fire Station has been canceled due to a potential exposure to COVID-19.

VFW post to plan Buddy Poppy event

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Members will set a date for the May Buddy Poppy event.

Hope Association to hold fundraising raffle

RUMFORD — For the first time since the Hope Association Ride-In’s inauguration, there will be no community gathering due to COVID-19, but the association will still hold a raffle. Tickets are being sold through Monday, Feb. 1, and the drawing will be held Friday, Feb. 5.

The ride-in began in 1974 with the goal of raising funds to help build the association’s first residential home to support adults with developmental disabilities and to purchase the first activity center on Waldo Street. Over the years, due to ongoing support from the western Maine communities, the ride-in generated funds to help build four additional residential homes, expand the day programs, purchase special lift equipped vans and more services.

Prizes include cash of $200, $100 and $25, gift certificates and gift baskets. Visit hopeassociation.org for a complete list and details. Tickets can be purchased at the What Not Shop, 85 Lincoln Ave., or online.

SAD 52 to provide food safety training

TURNER — People can receive certification in food safety training from ServSafe® after attending a two-day session held by SAD 52 Adult Education. The classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 18. Cost is $160, including a textbook and exam.

The classes will provide employees with accurate and up-to-date information on all aspects of food safety and handling, from receiving and storing food, to food preparing and serving.

People can register online anytime at msad52.maineadulted.org, or call 207-225-1010 for more information.

SAD 52 offers college transition class

TURNER — SAD 52 is partnering with Central Maine Community College to help people get ready for college and earn college credit. #YOURNEXTSTEP is a free college transition class to help build the skills needed for college success. No dates have been announced.

Instructors will help participants navigate the intricacies of higher education by exploring financial aid, helping with testing, teaching computer skills and introducing the services offered at CMCC and other colleges. Students will have access to the writing lab, the learning commons and the support of other college students.

Call Bryan Brito/MSAD 52 Adult Education at 207- 225-1010 or speak to CMCC Registrar at 207-755-5292 LER 115. For more information on adult education, go to www.msad52.maineadulted.org.