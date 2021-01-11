Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Mona Paschke, 57, Brunswick, charged with operating under the influence at 9:36 p.m. Sunday at Royalsborough Road in Durham.

• Josh Beaulieu, 33, Poland, charged with violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening at 4:15 p.m. Monday at 568 Plains Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Lynn Davis, 39, Sabattus, charged with violating conditions of release and possession of meth at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 52 Hampshire St.

Lewiston

• Michelle Riolo, 51, Portland, charged with criminal trespass at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Ramada Inn.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Tyron Robison, 35, of Auburn struck an automated speed limit trailer at 6:55 a.m. Thursday on Westminster Street. The 2010 Jeep received functional damage. The automated speed limit trailer received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kusow Aden, 26, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Aaron Schmitz, 25, of Lewiston at 9:11 a.m. Thursday on Bates Street. Schmitz’s 2019 Dodge, which is owned by the city of Lewiston, received functional while Aden’s 2009 Ford was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Ivan Meikle, 43, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Steven Whipple, 49, of Yarmouth at 8:27 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. The 2018 Jeep driven by Whipple and owned by Mainely Environmental of Gray New Gloucester received functional and Meikle’s 2015 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Harvey Bubier, 46, of Chelsea collided with a vehicle driven by Rose-Marie Gauthier, 71, of Wales at 7:51 a.m. Friday on Grove Street. Gauthier’s 2007 Toyota received functional damage while Bubier’s 2014 Jeep received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Khadija Warsama, 44, of Lewiston struck a parked vehicle owned by Cheryl Cardin, 44, of Lewiston on Friday at 10:06 a.m. on Birch Street. Cardin’s 2017 Toyota received minor damage while Warsama’s 2011 Chevrolet also received by minor damage.

