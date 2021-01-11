NORWAY — A local man was arrested on drug charges Sunday after a traffic stop in Naples.

During an inventory of the vehicle, which was stopped for suspended registration, authorities discovered 253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 177 grams of suspected cocaine and nearly five grams of what was suspected to be crack cocaine, according to a media statement issued Monday by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested the vehicle’s driver, Ray Atkisson Jr., 37, after they stopped his vehicle on Roosevelt Trail in Naples.

He was charged with operating with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of cocaine and trafficking of cocaine base.

An additional aggravating factor was the possession of a firearm while trafficking illegal drugs, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted in the bust.

An investigation in the case is ongoing and more charges are likely, authorities said.

“This case represents the second significant fentanyl seizure in recent weeks,” according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Naldo Gagnon. “This case also reflects the extent of the drug problem in the Sebago Lake area. The CCSO will continue to collaborate with public health officials, substance abuse programs, and our Federal, State, and Local law enforcement partners to protect our communities from drug-related crimes.”

« Previous

filed under: