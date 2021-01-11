Leaders of some of the largest police agencies in Maine said Monday they have checked travel reports and confirmed none of their officers participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol or the rally by President Trump held immediately before it.

Others said they have received no information that any of their officers participated, but will take action if they do.

Police agencies around the country are facing the question after departments in several states took disciplinary steps against officers who were in the mob that tried to derail Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election.

Police officers in Seattle and Virginia were suspended as their departments investigate their roles in the deadly assault that left five people dead. Departments in other states are questioning officers who attended the rally at the White House while off duty. And the police chief in Troy, New Hampshire, is facing calls to step down after he attended the political rally and was quoted in a national publication repudiating the violence.

Maine law enforcement officials reached on Monday said they do not know of any officers who participated in Wednesday’s insurrection, although only some of them said they have checked to be sure.

“This will be a topic of discussion at an upcoming shift commander meeting, and we also proactively reached out to our federal partners to inquire about any potential criminal nexus to our agency,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in an email Monday night. “There remain no known connections.”

Clark did not answer whether he is taking any proactive steps to determine if officers on that day were absent, traveled out of state, or were otherwise unaccounted for.

Lewiston police did not respond to questions about whether any local police attended the D.C. rally and riot.

In South Portland, Chief Timothy Sheehan said COVID-19 protocols require any officer who travels to a state without a quarantine exemption – currently only Vermont and New Hampshire are exempt. As of Monday, no officer reported traveling last Wednesday, he said.

“All of our officers are accounted for and none were involved in out-of-state travel on January 6th,” Sheehan wrote.

Both sheriffs for Cumberland and York counties also said they had no information about deputies attending the rally or the riot that followed. Both said they relied on COVID-19 protocols requiring notification about travel as an indicator that no one from their ranks was present.

“I have watched several media videos over the last five days hoping that I don’t see anyone from the Maine law enforcement community, let alone someone from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office,” Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said.

York County Sheriff William King Jr. said daily COVID screening questions about travel have not indicated any sworn officers were absent or out of state during the time period.

In Sanford, Chief Thomas Connolly said he has not received any credible information that officers from his department were there, and that he would investigate if he did.

“If and when I receive any credible information that one of my officers was involved in a criminal act, or was involved in any activity that would otherwise effect their ability to perform their duties, then you may be assured that the appropriate investigation will be completed,” Connolly said.

The Maine State Police also said it has no information that any of its officers participated, although it wasn’t clear if the department was checking with officers or travel reports.

“At present, the Department of Public Safety does not have reason to believe that any employees under its jurisdiction participated in any illegal events,” said Katherine England, spokeswoman for the Maine State Police, the state’s largest police force. “If new information emerges, we will proceed appropriately, as we would for any person of interest in Maine.”

England said the state is working with federal law enforcement as investigators attempt to identify people of interest who entered the U.S. Capitol building or destroyed property there.