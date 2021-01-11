Editor’s note: Welcome to Question of the Week, a forum for our subscribers to sound off. Each week, we pose a question to our subscribers and ask them to tell us what’s on their minds. (You can see a past example here.) To comment, simply sign up for the Talk Platform (create your profile here) and start chatting.

The events in D.C. last week upended the U.S. and sparked new calls to impeach President Donald Trump. In this week’s question, we ask you: What should Congress do?

Some think the president should be removed from office immediately. Others think that the time to heal and move on is now. Even Maine’s representatives are split on the issue, or have not yet decided. What do you think is the best path forward for the country? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Headlines Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless vice president forces ouster

« Previous

Next »

filed under: