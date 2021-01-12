Contractor Hockey League standings as of Jan. 8: 1. Pratte Drywall 11-1-1, 23 points 2. Lewiston Paint 7-5-1, 13 points 3. Saint’s Paints Plus 6-5-2, 14 points 3. I.D.S. 5-4-4, 14 points 5. Lewiston Concrete 4-9-0, 8 points 6. Theberge Construction 1-10-2, 4 points.
Sunday, Jan. 3 results: Lewiston Paint 4, L&A Concrete 3; Pratte Drywall 6, Theberge Construction 1; I.D.S. 1, Saint’s Paints Plus 0.
