Contractor Hockey League standings as of Jan. 8: 1. Pratte Drywall 11-1-1, 23 points 2. Lewiston Paint 7-5-1, 13 points 3. Saint’s Paints Plus 6-5-2, 14 points 3. I.D.S. 5-4-4, 14 points 5. Lewiston Concrete 4-9-0, 8 points 6. Theberge Construction 1-10-2, 4 points.

Sunday, Jan. 3 results: Lewiston Paint 4, L&A Concrete 3; Pratte Drywall 6, Theberge Construction 1; I.D.S. 1, Saint’s Paints Plus 0.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles