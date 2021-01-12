HEBRON — A Fairfield man suffered a heart attack while driving on Merrill Hill Road and died at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel Sawtelle, 56, of Fairfield was driving with his wife, Cynthia Sawtelle, when he suffered a medical emergency in front of 521 Merrill Hill Road.
Sawtelle was able to stop the car on the shoulder of the road without crashing the vehicle or injuring his wife, said James Urquhart, chief deputy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Hebron Fire Department and Pace Ambulance responded. First responders performed CPR but could not revive the driver, who died at the scene.
