GREENWOOD — Mt. Abram remained open for skiers and snowboarders this past weekend, but those looking to relax at Loose Boots Lounge were not in luck. The ski area’s restaurant and bar was closed over the weekend after a person associated with Loose Boots tested positive for the virus.

“We know that everyone wants to keep our community safe. If you discover after a visit to Mt. Abram that you may have been contagious while you were here, please let us know! This will assist our contact tracing efforts and we will keep your information private,” the resort posted on its Facebook page.

All close contacts to the infected person have been notified, according to the post.

As of Monday, a date has not been set on when Loose Boots will reopen.

