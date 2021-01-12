SOUTH PARIS – Charles W. Hill Jr., 83, of South Paris, passed away on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020, at the Market Square Healthcare Center, where he had been a resident for a year. He was born Nov. 15, 1937 in Lewiston, a son of the late Charles W. and Mildred (Allen) Hill.

He was a proud member of the U.S Army National Guard from 1956 – 1964. He met the love of his life Marie Heikkinen and they were married May 31, 1958 in West Paris. They were married for 62 wonderful years.

Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather, son and brother. He loved to play his guitar, cooking, and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred Hill; his brothers Carl and William Hill; his daughter Cindy Parsons and his infant daughter (Baby Hill).

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Marie Hill; his children, Stephen and Mark Hill; his grandchildren Christopher and Jason Hill, Branden Parsons, and Justine Sterri; his sisters, Marie Struven, Mona and Margarie Hill and Mille Naylor, and two brothers, Churchill and Clarence Hill.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

