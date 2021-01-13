NEEDHAM, Mass. – Amleto “Army” Sando DeChellis died Dec. 2, 2020 in Needham, Mass. as a result of Covid-19. He died peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife, Nora, by his side.Army was born Feb. 16, 1927 in Boston, Mass., the youngest of five siblings to John and Margherita (Fiore) DeChellis. His brothers and sister formed a close family unit, mostly living within walking distance of one another as each raised their growing families in Dorchester.He was an army veteran of WWII. Upon returning from service to his country, he married Mary Kozowyk on Aug 25, 1947. Most of his adult life was spent working as a shop foreman for Masoneilan Corp. in Norwood, Mass.Family was always most important in Army’s life. Siblings and cousins would gather together on a regular basis for great Italian food, cook-outs at Primo’s, trips to Tony’s at the pond and lots of laughter, usually ending with the adults enjoying sometimes weekly poker games. Always in good fun.Mary passed away March 12, 2009. In 2012, a new life began for him when he married Magnolia (Nora) Cuervo on Nov. 3. He welcomed into his life a new family, new traditions, and new celebrations. They were able to enjoy eight years together. Just shy of 94, he still led a very active life. Still driving and taking trips with Nora.Army is survived by his wife Nora of West Roxbury, Mass.; four children: sons Joseph of San Francisco, Calif., Robert and Barbara of Milford, Mass., Michael and Jane of North Grafton, Mass. and daughter Marianne Bouchard of Auburn; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his mother and father; brothers Tony, Primo, Mario, sister Gilda McCann, and first wife, Mary. He was loved and will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews, step grands and step great grands, too numerous to mention.He will be especially missed by his “Maine” family: daughter Marianne of Auburn, grandsons Timothy Bouchard and fiancé Melissa O’Leary of Turner, Christopher and Kristina (Poirier) Bouchard of Auburn, and great-grandsons River, Oliver, and his namesake, Wesley Leto Bouchard, also of Auburn. The family would like to thank the staff at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain and Briarwood in Needham for the loving care and kindnesses extended to our father, the last of his great generation, during his five week struggle.Because of Covid restrictions, a celebration of Dad’s life and burial will be held at a later date in 2021