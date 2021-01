POLAND – Owen H. Ramsey Sr., 74, died at home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 after a long battle with Alzhiemer’s.

He was the husband of RoseMarie (Tibbetts) Ramsey.

For a complete obituary, to sign Owen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.