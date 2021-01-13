FARMINGTON — A highly experienced health care executive has been chosen to lead Franklin Community Health Network as its new chief operating officer.

Barbara Sergio, who joined FCHN as senior director of quality and safety in August 2019, will assume responsibility for day-to-day oversight of quality, patient safety, pharmacy, physical rehab, imaging, pulmonology, cardiology, NorthStar Regional Ambulance Service, infection control, occupational health, Healthy Community Coalition and laboratory services at the organization.

Sergio joined FCHN from Colorado where she led quality and safety efforts for Boulder Community Health. She started her career as a registered nurse and worked in various clinical settings, including the operating room and intensive care unit, before progressing to leadership roles in nursing. She holds a graduate degree in health care administration and is a certified professional in health care quality.