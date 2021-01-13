NO. LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church January 10 service: The congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “To God Be the Glory”, “Amazing Grace”, and “How Great Thou Art” with “Go Now in Peace” to complete the service.

The sermon, titled “Miracles” using the scripture of John 2:1-12. Pastor Bonnie began the sermon talking about when many of us were younger and in church we heard about the story about Jesus turning the water into wine. Pastor Bonnie explained that the story begins at a wedding and weddings back then went on for a week or at least for several days so the food and wine was important piece to a wedding feast. In the beginning of the sermon, she said by the end of the sermon she would explain to the congregation why this miracle was important to us today. She went on to explain to the congregation how the pots of water that were turned into wine were first used for the people coming to the wedding to wash their feet and hands. The water wasn’t thrown out, but water was filled in to the top. The murky, dirty water that was in the pots was still there. But Jesus was able to change it into the best wine ever. A miracle only Jesus could do.

Pastor Bonnie pointed out five important things found in these passages. The first one was that we need to invite Jesus. If we don’t invite Jesus into our hearts, into our lives, we won’t get the miracle God has for us. The second thing was we have a great need. The need we all have is that we need to be forgiven for our sins. Only God can do it. If we never have a need, we wouldn’t need a miracle from God. The third thing is we need to continue to pray. She said that probably most of us are saved because someone prayed for us to come to Jesus. We need to continue to pray for others. The fourth thing was to be an obedient servant. We all need to be obedient to Jesus, we are the hands and feet of Jesus and need to continue with Jesus’ mission while we are here on earth. The last one was that the wine needed to be tasted. We need to experience God in our lives. We need to believe and have faith in Jesus. The only way we can experience God in our lives is to accept Jesus into our hearts.

We need to seek Jesus first and He will protect us, complete us, fulfill us, and love us. Pastor Bonnie then explained how this story in scripture is still for us today. This miracle begins at a wedding where Jesus was invited. When Jesus comes back to us, He comes back as the bride groom coming for His bride, His followers – the church. When He comes back, He comes back and brings His people to Him, we will get the best of everything, the best food, the best wine, the best place to live, and the best part, we will be with the one who saved us, Jesus!

The announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting tuna fish for the food pantry in January. The Annual Business Meeting of the church will be on January 17. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. (If there is a no school day in the school district, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)

filed under: