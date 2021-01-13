Police say a woman jogging on Church Road in Brunswick was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck head-on by an SUV this morning.
Police learned of the incident at 7 a.m.near the Pleasant Hill Road intersection.
The victim, Jeanine May, 61, Brunswick.
was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Huy Trieu, 46, of Freeport, was driving the SUV, police say. He was not injured. Police say they do not suspect Trieu was impaired while driving, and no arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Analysis: The GOP inches toward a desperate decoupling with Trump
-
News
Police: Brunswick woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
-
News
Topsham man charged with multiple felonies in connection with high-speed turnpike chase
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Wisconsin reports a new a possibly more contagious virus variant
-
News
Watch live: House convenes to impeach Trump for 2nd time