LEWISTON — A Topsham man is facing multiple felony charges after leading police on a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike from Kennebunk to York Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

The chase, which occurred in the southbound lanes, created a chain reaction in which a Falmouth couple died in a multiple-vehicle accident in the northbound lane.

David Stoddard, 49, of Topsham will be charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, aggravated driving to endanger and eluding police.

According to a State Police spokesperson, on Tuesday police received approximately six calls about an erratic vehicle being driven in the southbound lane of the Turnpike.

Trooper Lee Vanadestine saw a white 2002 Ford Super Duty pickup towing a U-Hail trailer, and pursued the truck, which failed to stop. The pickup continued at high speed through three lanes of traffic, according to police, nearly striking multiple other cars.

Vanadestine attempted to end the chase by ramming the trailer to disable it, but lost control of his cruiser and crashed into the guardrail on the median, disabling the cruiser. He sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Trooper Jarrot MacKinnon then took the lead in the pursuit as a Kittery police officer attempted to set spike mats to disable the vehicle. The spike mats were not successful.

Shortly after that attempt, according to State Police Social Media Coordinator Katharine England, Stoddard rammed a Kittery police cruiser with Lt. John Desjardins inside, ending the chase.

Desjardins had parked in the 4.5-mile marker crossover waiting to assist in the pursuit, and received minor injuries in the crash.

When Stoddard was taken into custody, MacKinnon was injured.

Stoddard was transported to York Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The three police officers, Desjardins, Vanadestine and MacKinnon, were all treated for their injuries and have been released from the hospital.

Stoddard has had no motor vehicle violations in Maine since 2016, but prior to that has seven convictions for excessive speed between April 2011 and July 2013. In 2011, his license was twice suspended for speeding and, in 2013, his license was revoked for three years based on his habitual speeding violations. It was restored in August 2016.

In 2014 he was convicted of operating after suspension and in 2016, less than a month after getting his license back, he was charged with operating beyond his license restrictions and later convicted.

According to England, as the chase was underway, there was a three-vehicle accident in the northbound Turnpike lanes. Geoffrey and Elizabeth Gattis, who lived in Falmouth, were both killed in that crash.

In a written statement, England said the chase in the southbound lanes caused traffic to slow on the northbound side.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer loaded with large paper rolls, being driven by Lakhveer Gill, 40, of Brantford, Ontario, was traveling north. Behind him, Geoffrey Gattis, 68, was driving a 2014 Lexus RX230, with his wife in the passenger seat.

As the chase unfolded in the southbound lanes, both vehicles heading north slowed down. An unloaded tractor-trailer driven north by David Herring, 38, of South Portland, failed to recognize traffic ahead had slowed and struck the Lexus from behind.

The force of the impact pushed the Gattis car into the back of the first tractor-trailer, crushing the smaller vehicle. The couple died at the scene.

According to England, the investigation is ongoing. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Geoffrey and Elizabeth Gattis were members of The Foreside Community Church United Church of Christ and, in a 2018 church newsletter, Geoffrey Gattis wrote about his recent retirement as a commercial lender with Bath Savings Bank and about the couple’s recent 8,000-mile, five-week road trip through 26 states, visiting eight national parks.

The couple, who were married for 42 years, were well known as active community volunteers in and around Falmouth.

This story will be updated.

