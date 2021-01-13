REGION — Carrabassett Valley Public Library is sponsoring a virtual Maine author talk. This program is your chance to find out if you really know Maine. Check out a presentation by Maine author Tim Caverly, author of Allagash Tales on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. via ZOOM. Click zoom link here, on your Constant Contact email, on Facebook or call us 237-3535 to have it emailed to you. https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/82937146756

Some of the things you will learn are: find the birthplace of Bambi, ice caves, ghost railroads, pictographs, oceanic whirlpools and other tales which can only be described as classic Maine. Learn why there is a cove in Washington County called ‘Bailey’s Mistake,” and learn where in Maine occurred the event known as the “Lexington of the Seas?”

