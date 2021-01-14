CONY/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE/ERSKINE RAMS
Head Coach: Shawn Johnson (third year)
Class: B North
Last year’s results: 8-12-0
Returning athletes: Seniors — Quincy Tobias (F), Tyrell Sousa (F), Cooper Swan (F); Juniors — Jakob Varney (F), Nick Levesque (F), Jacob Pelletier (F), Ayden Clark (F), Reid Albison (D), Joseph Poulin (D), Matty Shea (G).
Key losses: Zach Whitney, Collin Osborne, Mike Crochere.
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Jack Morrill (D), Cam Sirois (D); Sophomores — Zane Boulet (F), Dominic Trott (F), Caleb Vose (F) Ethan Cross (F); Freshmen — Quinn Radonis (D), Ray Dineen (D) Brandon Smith (D), Luke Johnson (F), Oliver Rodrigue (F), Tyler Pelletier (G), Landon Foster (G).
MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/MADISON/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN/LAWRENCE HAWKS
Head Coach: Richard Fortin (first year)
Class: B North
Last year’s results: 2-16-0
Returning athletes: Seniors — Thomas Thornton (G), Mimi Knight (F), Nathan Miller (F), Austin Hood (F), Owen Foster (F), Sandor Doczy-Bordi (F); Juniors — Isaac Parker (F/D), Wyatt Lyons (F), Evan Gourley (D), Isaac Parker (D), Thomas Clauson (D), Cam Littlefield (D), Adrian O’Connell (G); Sophomores — Eli Hopkins (D), Nick Keezer (D)
Key losses: Cameron Jordan, Coleman Watson, Jon Rioux.
Promising newcomers: Alex Hood, Chance Brooks, Owen Dunn, Sam Linton, Owen Lyons, Christopher Wastella, Matt St. Hilaire (F), Bennett Ross (F), Cam Dostie (F).
