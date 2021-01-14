CAMDEN — The Finance Authority of Maine presented Camden National Bank with the Lender at Work for Maine award at its December virtual board meeting.

The award category is reserved for lenders with assets of $1.5 billion and above and this is the bank’s 11th time as a FAME awardee. Over the past year, Camden National Bank partnered with FAME on 30 loans totaling about $3.8 million, helping to create and retain 408 Maine jobs.

The bank has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.

